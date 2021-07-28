SPAC Queen's Gambit gains on report of talks to take ride-sharing startup Swvl public

Hardworking Woman Driving Car for Rideshare
gahsoon/E+ via Getty Images

  • SPAC Queen's Gambit (NASDAQ:GMBT) rose 3.2% in after hours trading on a report that the entirely female-led SPAC is in talks to take Middle East-based ride-sharing firm Swvl public.
  • The transaction will value Swvl at about $1.5B, according to a WSJ report. The deal will include a $100M PIPE with investors including Agility, Luxor Capital Group and Zain Group.
  • In Augugst 2019, Swvl announced it has raised $42M in a fund raising round (Series B-2), valuing the company at the time at $157M, according to MENAbytes.
  • The SPAC is a nod to “The Queen’s Gambit” series on Netfix, which follows a female chess player.
  • Queen's Gambit Growth Capital raised $300M in IPO in January.
