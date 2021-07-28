Asia-Pacific indices in red; Australia June CPI rose 3.8% Y/Y

Jul. 28, 2021 12:59 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

  • Japan -1.46%.
  • China -0.59%.
  • Hong Kong -0.24%.
  • Australia -0.71%. June quarter consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.8% Q/Q, slightly above market forecasts of 0.7% increase, prior 0.6%.
  • On annual basis, CPI grew 3.8% Y/Y vs. estimate of 3.7%, prior 1.1%.
  • Trimmed mean measure of inflation rose 0.5% in the quarter, in-line with expectations and 1.6% for the year, prior 1.1%.
  • The outlook has been further clouded amid extended lockdown in Sydney due to the spread of highly transmissible Delta variant.
  • Traders are also eyeing the Federal Reserve policy meeting, where officials are expected to consider when and how to taper the central bank’s $120B in monthly bond purchases.
  • Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones fell 0.2%, S&P 500 shed 0.5% and Nasdaq slid 1.2%.
  • Oil prices were higher, with Brent crude futures up 0.51% to $74.86/barrel. U.S. crude futures gained 0.63% to $72.10/barrel.
  • U.S. stock futures lower. Dow Jones -0.21%; S&P 500 -0.15%; Nasdaq -0.22%.
