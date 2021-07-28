Asia-Pacific indices in red; Australia June CPI rose 3.8% Y/Y
Jul. 28, 2021 12:59 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Japan -1.46%.
- China -0.59%.
- Hong Kong -0.24%.
- Australia -0.71%. June quarter consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.8% Q/Q, slightly above market forecasts of 0.7% increase, prior 0.6%.
- On annual basis, CPI grew 3.8% Y/Y vs. estimate of 3.7%, prior 1.1%.
- Trimmed mean measure of inflation rose 0.5% in the quarter, in-line with expectations and 1.6% for the year, prior 1.1%.
- The outlook has been further clouded amid extended lockdown in Sydney due to the spread of highly transmissible Delta variant.
- Traders are also eyeing the Federal Reserve policy meeting, where officials are expected to consider when and how to taper the central bank’s $120B in monthly bond purchases.
- Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones fell 0.2%, S&P 500 shed 0.5% and Nasdaq slid 1.2%.
- Oil prices were higher, with Brent crude futures up 0.51% to $74.86/barrel. U.S. crude futures gained 0.63% to $72.10/barrel.
- U.S. stock futures lower. Dow Jones -0.21%; S&P 500 -0.15%; Nasdaq -0.22%.