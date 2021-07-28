Broadwind provides Q2 preliminary revenue slightly above consensus
Jul. 28, 2021 1:45 AM ETBroadwind, Inc. (BWEN)BWENBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) sees Q2 revenue $46.5M vs. a consensus of $46.31M; expects adjusted EBITDA of $12.7 to $13.0M, subject to quarter-end closing adjustments.
- Q2 adjusted EBITDA includes a $9.2 million benefit related to loan forgiveness under the PPP, along with $3.6 million of benefits related to the ERC.
- The Company says that Q2 results were negatively impacted by project delays in the timing of scheduled wind tower deliveries, which are currently planned for delivery during 2H21.
- The Company will issue Q2'21 results before the market opens on August 6, 2021.
