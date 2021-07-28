BASF SE reports Q2 results; 2021 outlook raised

Jul. 28, 2021
  • BASF SE (OTCQX:BASFY): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of €2.03; GAAP EPS of €1.80.
  • Revenue of €19.75B (+55.8% Y/Y)
  • EBIT before special items increased by €2.13B to €2.36B, mainly attributable to the considerable EBIT rise in Chemicals and Materials segments and Surface Technologies and Industrial Solutions segments.
  • 2021 outlook raised: Sales to be between €74B - €77B from €68B - €71B.
  • EBIT before special items to between €7B - €7.5B from €5B - €5.8B.
  • Return on capital employed between 12.1% to 12.9% from 9.2% to 11.0%.
  • For H2 2021, BASF anticipates largely stable industrial economic development and assumes in its forecast that economic activity will not be restricted by coronavirus pandemic prevention measures.
  • Press Release
