BASF SE reports Q2 results; 2021 outlook raised
Jul. 28, 2021 2:05 AM ETBASF SE (BASFY)BASFY, BFFAFBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor3 Comments
- BASF SE (OTCQX:BASFY): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of €2.03; GAAP EPS of €1.80.
- Revenue of €19.75B (+55.8% Y/Y)
- EBIT before special items increased by €2.13B to €2.36B, mainly attributable to the considerable EBIT rise in Chemicals and Materials segments and Surface Technologies and Industrial Solutions segments.
- 2021 outlook raised: Sales to be between €74B - €77B from €68B - €71B.
- EBIT before special items to between €7B - €7.5B from €5B - €5.8B.
- Return on capital employed between 12.1% to 12.9% from 9.2% to 11.0%.
- For H2 2021, BASF anticipates largely stable industrial economic development and assumes in its forecast that economic activity will not be restricted by coronavirus pandemic prevention measures.
- Press Release