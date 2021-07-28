Vertiv EPS beats by $0.07, beats on revenue

Jul. 28, 2021 6:13 AM ETVertiv Holdings Co (VRT)VRTBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Vertiv (NYSE:VRT): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.31 beats by $0.07; GAAP EPS of $0.03 misses by $0.13.
  • Revenue of $1.26B (+24.8% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
  • Customer demand remains robust with net sales growth of 25% and organic net sales growth of 20% from last year’s second quarter, with double-digit sales growth in all regions.
  • Record backlog of $2.3 billion at the end of June. Order growth of 24% compared to prior year’s second quarter.
  • Q3FY21 Guidance: Net sales $1,260M - $1,300M vs. $1.26B consensus; Organic net sales growth of 6.5% - 9.5%; Adj. EPS of $0.26 - $0.30 vs. $0.31 consensus; Adj. operating profit of $155M - $165M; and Adjusted operating margin of 12.3% - 12.8%.
  • 2021 Guidance: Net sales $4,970M - $5,030M vs. $4.93B consensus; Organic net sales growth of 11.5% - 12.5%; Adj. EPS of $1.12 - $1.18 vs. $1.12 consensus; Adj. operating profit of $590M - $610M; and Adjusted operating margin of 11.8% - 12.2%.
  • Press Release
