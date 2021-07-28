Valley Republic Bancorp inks merger deal with TriCo Bancshares valued at $165.6 million
- TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) and Valley Republic Bancorp (OTCQX:VLLX) enter an agreement under which Valley will merge with and into TriCo in a stock transaction valued at ~$165.6 million (about $38.15/share based on TriCo's price).
- Post deal, Tri Counties Bank will be the largest community bank in Bakersfield and Kern County by deposits. It will have more than $9 billion in assets, $8 billion in deposits, and nearly $6 billion in loans, serving business and consumer customers with locations throughout California.
- As per the terms, Valley shareholders will receive 0.95 of a share of TriCo's common stock in exchange for each share of Valley's common stock, subject to certain potential adjustments.
- The aggregate merger consideration of $165.6 million includes $164.7 million in TriCo stock issued to Valley shareholders and $0.9 million to be paid in cash to Valley option holders.
- The value of the merger consideration will fluctuate until closing based on the value of TriCo's stock. The merger is expected to qualify as a tax-free reorganization.
- Post closing, Valley’s shareholders will own ~12% of the combined company. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to necessary approvals.