Crescent Point Energy EPS misses by C$0.04

  • Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.20 misses by C$0.04; GAAP EPS of C$3.65 beats by C$3.47.
  • Crescent Point anticipates generating excess cash flow of ~$675 to $775 million in 2021 at US$65/bbl to US$75/bbl WTI for the remainder of the year.
  • The Company's improved excess cash flow outlook is expected to accelerate its deleveraging process, increasing its ability to further enhance shareholder value.
  • Crescent Point is upwardly revising its 2021 annual average production guidance to be 130,000 to 134,000 boe/d, up from its prior range of 128,000 to 132,000 boe/d.
  • Crescent Point is also narrowing its 2021 development capital expenditures guidance, within its prior range, to approximately $600 to $625 million.
  • Press Release
