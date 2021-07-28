Citizens Financial Group to acquire Investors Bancorp for ~$3.5B in stock and cash
- Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) agrees to acquire Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) for an implied transaction value of $3.5B, expanding its presence in the Northeast with an addition of 154 branches in the New York City and Philadelphia metropolitan areas and across New Jersey.
- The transaction follows CFG's acquisition of HSBC's East Coast branches.
- ISBC shareholder will get 0.297 CFG share and $1.46 in cash for each ISBC share they hold. That values ISBC shares at ~$14.62 per share based on CFG's closing price on Tuesday, or a 12% premium to ISBC's closing price of $13.02.
- The deal will immediately add to EPS with expectations to add ~6.4% to 2023 fully diluted EPS.
- Expects the acquisition to deliver internal rate of return of more than 20% and an estimated return on invested capital of ~13%.
- Sees tangible book value per share dilution of ~2.6% at close with an ~2.5-year earn-back.
- Sees ~$130M in annual cost savings after provision for adding investments in brand marketing and technology.
- Estimates total pretax integration costs of ~$4000M.
- SA contributor Opal Investment Research sees Citizens benefiting from a post-COVID 19 recovery.