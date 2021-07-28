Avery Dennison to acquire Vestcom for $1.45 billion in cash
Jul. 28, 2021 6:46 AM ETAvery Dennison Corporation (AVY)AVYBy: SA News Team
- The acquisition of Vestcom, a high-performing provider of pricing and branded labeling solutions at the retail shelf-edge, advances the company's strategies, including the opportunity to accelerate Intelligent Labels adoption.
- Vestcom uses data management capabilities to synthesize and streamline store-level data and deliver item-specific, price-integrated messaging at the shopper’s point of decision.
- Vestcom has ~$400 million in annual revenue, 11 U.S. production facilities, and ~1,200 employees.
- The acquisition is expected to be accretive to the company’s 2022 EPS, net of purchase accounting amortization and financing costs.
- "With this acquisition, we are expanding our position in high-value categories and adding complementary channel access and data management capabilities that have the potential to further accelerate our Intelligent Labels strategy..." says Mitch Butier, Avery Dennison's CEO.
- The acquisition is expected to close in Q3'21, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.