CanSino’s inhaled COVID-19 vaccine triggers antibody response similar to injection in early stage study
Jul. 28, 2021 6:48 AM ETCanSino Biologics Inc. (CASBF)CASBFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- An inhaled formulation of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by CanSino Biologics (OTCPK:CASBF) triggered antibody responses similar to those from an injected version, according to a study published on the medical journal, The Lancet Infectious Disease, on Monday.
- The phase 1 study involved 130 healthy adult participants in China who were given two inhaled doses of the Ad5-nCoV vaccine 28 days apart.
- Without serious side effects, the inhaled vaccine generated neutralizing antibodies at a level similar to those from the injected vaccine, which is already authorized for use in China.
- A group who received the inhaled version 28 days after the injectable vaccine also generated strong neutralizing antibody reactions, according to the report.
- “The efficacy and cost-effectiveness of aerosol vaccination should be evaluated in future studies,” the researchers concluded, referring to the inhaled vaccine.
