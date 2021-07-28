Dole plans to offer more shares in U.S. IPO
Jul. 28, 2021 6:54 AM ETDole plc (DOLE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Dole plc (DOLE) boosts the number of shares in its IPO to 30.3M from 23.5M shares previously. The company now expects a pricing level of $16 to $17 off the higher share count. Adjusting for shares being sold by holders, Dole expects to raise $466M at the midpoint of the range or approximately $537M if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional ordinary shares in full.
- Dole plans to funnel some of the IPO proceeds into paying off senior notes and the balance on its revolving credit facility.
- Heading into its return to the public market, Dole says its vertically integrated business model is supported by a valuable and extensive strategic infrastructure and asset base with total pro forma assets of approximately $4.7B at the end of last year. The company's assets include approximately 109K acres of farms and other land holdings around the world, including approximately 5K acres of actively marketed surplus land for sale in Oahu, Hawaii. Dole also owned at the end of last quarter a fleet of ten refrigerated container carriers, six pallet friendly conventional refrigerated ships, in addition to owning or leasing approximately 16.8K refrigerated containers and 740 dry containers.
