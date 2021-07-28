Teledyne EPS beats by $1.80, beats on revenue; issues guidance
Jul. 28, 2021 6:58 AM ETTeledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)TDYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Teledyne (NYSE:TDY): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.61 beats by $1.80; GAAP EPS of $1.48 misses by $0.91.
- Revenue of $1.12B (+50.7% Y/Y) beats by $90M.
- Based on its current outlook, the company’s management believes that 3Q 2021 GAAP diluted earnings per common share will be in the range of $2.00 to $2.15 and FY 2021 GAAP diluted earnings per common share will be in the range of $8.05 to $8.45 and 3Q 2021 non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share will be in the range of $3.55 to $3.65 vs. consensus of $2.96 and FY 2021 non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share will be in the range of $15.25 to $15.50 vs. consensus of $11.00.
