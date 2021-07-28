CME EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue
Jul. 28, 2021 7:03 AM ETCME Group Inc. (CME)CMEBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- CME (NASDAQ:CME): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.64 beats by $0.03; GAAP EPS of $1.42 misses by $0.05.
- Revenue of $1.18B (flat Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- Second-quarter 2021 ADV was 18.4 million contracts, including non-U.S. ADV of 5.2 million contracts.
- As of June 30, 2021, the company had approximately $1.2 billion in cash and $3.4 billion of debt.
- The company paid dividends during the second quarter of $322 million.
- The company has returned over $15.9 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends since the implementation of the variable dividend policy in early 2012.
- Shares +1.21% PM.
