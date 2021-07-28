MGM Resorts rallies after Goldman Sachs turns away from bear call
Jul. 28, 2021 7:05 AM ETMGM Resorts International (MGM)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Goldman Sachs lifts its rating on MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) to Neutral from Sell as it points to a robust leisure-led recovery in Las Vegas.
- The firm says MGM has seen Strip gross gaming revenue jump 11% in May on a hold-adjusted basis. MGM's boost in online sports betting market and iGaming market share is also noted. Due to the strong trends, Goldman increases its EBITDAR forecast for MGM to offset ongoing weakness in Macau. Goldman also sees potential positive catalysts for MGM through more aggressive capital returns. Goldman holds back on a Buy rating on MGM given the Macau uncertainty and concerns about the margin upside for MGM in comparison to peers.
- Shares of MGM are up 2.26% premarket to $38.90. Goldman's price target of $43 gives shares about 9% upside. MGM trades below its 50-day and 100-day moving averages.