Credit Suisse's Archegos inquiry describes due diligence failure - Bloomberg
Jul. 28, 2021 7:06 AM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- A Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) investigation finds that the bank didn't carefully monitor its billions of dollars of exposure it amassed in handling trades for Bill Hwang's family office Archegos Capital Management, Bloomberg reports, citing people briefed on the bank's internal inquiry.
- Meanwhile, the account was generating relatively little revenue, they said. Bloomberg had earlier reported that the bank had let Archegos leverage stock bets up to 10x and only required collateral valued at 10% of the sums borrowed.
- The report doesn't allege any criminal actions within the company, according to the people. The bank is likely to disclose the findings along with its earnings on Thursday, Bloomberg said.
- The bank's prime brokerage unit leveraged trades on a relatively small number of companies that turned South earlier this year, leading to $5.5B in losses and prompting Credit Suisse to suspend its share buybacks, reduce its dividend, and raise capital.
- On Monday, Credit Suisse announced that it's hiring Goldman Sachs partner David Wildermuth as chief risk officer.