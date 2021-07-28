Humana tops Q2 forecast; GAAP EPS guidance raised
Jul. 28, 2021 7:15 AM ETHUMBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Humana (NYSE:HUM) reports financial results for Q2 ended June 30, 2021.
- Q2 Adjusted Revenues of $20.58B, an increase of 7.9% from Q2 2020 revenues of $19.08B, and beats analyst estimates of $20.5B.
- GAAP and Adjusted Pretax income of $738M and $1,131M vs. $2,586M and $2,381M, respectively in prior year.
- Q2 EPS fell 66.9% Y/Y to $4.55 on a GAAP basis.
- Non-GAAP EPS decreased 45.1% over prior year to $6.89, above forecast of $6.84.
- Benefits expense ratio of 85.8% vs. 86.2% consensus.
- The company is revising its GAAP EPS guidance range for FY 2021 to $24.97 to $25.47 from $19.62 to $20.12.
- Humana is maintaining its FY 2021 non-GAAP EPS guidance range of $21.25 to $21.75, while continuing to acknowledge the heightened uncertainty surrounding the ongoing pandemic.
- Also, HUM reaffirms FY 2021 expected individual Medicare Advantage membership growth range of ~425,000 to 475,000 members.
