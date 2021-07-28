Shopify gains after extending long streak of revenue beats
Jul. 28, 2021 7:38 AM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor64 Comments
- Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) sails past Q2 consensus marks on the strength of gross merchandise volume growth of 40%. GMV came in at $42.2B vs. $40.7B consensus.
- Subscription solutions revenue was up 70% year-over-year to $334.2M, primarily due to more merchants joining the platform. Merchant solutions revenue was 52% higher during the quarter to $785.2M off the GMV growth.
- Adjusted operating income for the quarter was $236.8M or 21% of revenue vs. adjusted operating income of $113.7M or 16% of revenue last year. Shopify ended the quarter with a cash position of $7.76B vs. $6.39B on December 31, 2020.
- CFO update: "As consumer spending remained strong, our merchants thrived and extracted more value from our platform, contributing to our rapid growth. We built on our momentum, making significant updates to our platform infrastructure, expanding strategic partnerships, and advancing our portfolio of growth initiatives to future-proof the success of tomorrow’s entrepreneurs."
- Looking ahead, Shopify expects rapid growth in gross profit dollars this year and plans to continue reinvesting back into the business as aggressively as it can. Shopify anticipates full-year 2021 adjusted operating income to be above the level achieved in 2020.
- Shopify is up 2.02% in premarket trading to $1,586.51.
- Shopify has now topped consensus revenue estimates in 13 straight quarters.