Teva Pharma drops 2% on Q2 top-line miss; lowered revenue guidance
Jul. 28, 2021
- Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) down 1.6% premarket after reporting financial results for Q2 ended June 30, 2021.
- Revenues in Q2 were $3,910M, an increase of 0.8% Y/Y, but below analysts' expectation of $4.03B.
- North America revenues declined 5% Y/Y to $1,943M mainly related to COPAXONE and Anda, partially offset by higher revenues from generic products, OTC, AJOVY and COPAXONE in Europe segment.
- Revenues from Europe segment were $1,184M, an increase of 18% compared to Q2 2020.
- Non-GAAP gross profit margin was 53.3%, compared to 52.0% in Q2 2020. GAAP gross margin of 47.9% vs. 45.5% in prior year.
- Non-GAAP operating income in Q2 was $1,034M, an increase of 6%, compared to $979M in 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $1,162M, up 5% compared to $1,108M in Q2 2020.
- Non-GAAP rose 7.3% Y/Y in Q2 to $0.59, beating forecast of $0.59.
- Cash flow generated from operating activities of $218M; Free cash flow (FCF) of $625M.
- GAAP net income of $207M or $0.19 per share, vs. $140M or EPS of $0.13 in prior year.
- The company revised 2021 revenue outlook lower to reflect ongoing impact of COVID-19.
- Net revenues of $16B - $16.4B (consensus $16.6B) vs. previous range of $16.4B - $16.8B.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $4.8B - $5.1B (unch); EPS of $2.50 - $2.70 (unch) (consensus $2.62); FCF of $2.0B - $2.3B (unch).
- "Among our growth drivers, AUSTEDO® sales increased compared to the second quarter of last year, AJOVY net sales have grown to $70M million worldwide, and our biosimilar Truxima continues to increase its U.S. market share, reaching 25%,” said Mr. Kåre Schultz, President and CEO.