Teva Pharma drops 2% on Q2 top-line miss; lowered revenue guidance

Teva Canada Ltd facility in Whitchurch-Stouffville, On, Canada.
JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) down 1.6% premarket after reporting financial results for Q2 ended June 30, 2021.
  • Revenues in Q2 were $3,910M, an increase of 0.8% Y/Y, but below analysts' expectation of $4.03B.
  • North America revenues declined 5% Y/Y to $1,943M mainly related to COPAXONE and Anda, partially offset by higher revenues from generic products, OTC, AJOVY and COPAXONE in Europe segment.
  • Revenues from Europe segment were $1,184M, an increase of 18% compared to Q2 2020.
  • Non-GAAP gross profit margin was 53.3%, compared to 52.0% in Q2 2020. GAAP gross margin of 47.9% vs. 45.5% in prior year.
  • Non-GAAP operating income in Q2 was $1,034M, an increase of 6%, compared to $979M in 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $1,162M, up 5% compared to $1,108M in Q2 2020.
  • Non-GAAP rose 7.3% Y/Y in Q2 to $0.59, beating forecast of $0.59.
  • Cash flow generated from operating activities of $218M; Free cash flow (FCF) of $625M.
  • GAAP net income of $207M or $0.19 per share, vs. $140M or EPS of $0.13 in prior year.
  • The company revised 2021 revenue outlook lower to reflect ongoing impact of COVID-19.
  • Net revenues of $16B - $16.4B (consensus $16.6B) vs. previous range of $16.4B - $16.8B.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $4.8B - $5.1B (unch); EPS of $2.50 - $2.70 (unch) (consensus $2.62); FCF of $2.0B - $2.3B (unch).
  • "Among our growth drivers, AUSTEDO® sales increased compared to the second quarter of last year, AJOVY net sales have grown to $70M million worldwide, and our biosimilar Truxima continues to increase its U.S. market share, reaching 25%,” said Mr. Kåre Schultz, President and CEO.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.