Hess Midstream Partners EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue; updates full year guidance
Jul. 28, 2021 7:41 AM ETHess Midstream LP (HESM)HESMBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.44 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $294.8M (+9.3% Y/Y) beats by $0.61M.
- Following strong year-to-date 2021 results, Hess Midstream LP is updating its full year 2021 net income guidance to $590 - $610 million (prior $ 590M – 620M) and raising its full year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to $880 - $900 million (prior $860M – 890M) and increasing its full year 2021 expansion capital guidance to $165 million.
- Hess Midstream LP is reaffirming its previously announced expectation of continued growth in Adjusted EBITDA in 2022 and 2023 and continued Adjusted Free Cash Flow generation sufficient to fully fund growing distributions, creating additional capital allocation flexibility.
- Press Release