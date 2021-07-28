Abeona completes Type B meeting with FDA for ABO-102 in Sanfilippo syndrome type A
Jul. 28, 2021 7:48 AM ETAbeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)ABEOBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) perks up 4% premarket in reaction to the company's announcement that it has successfully completed Type B meeting with the FDA for its AAV-based gene therapy ABO-102 for the treatment of patients with Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA).
- ABO-102 is currently being evaluated in the single-arm Transpher A study in patients with MPS IIIA.
- Based on the Type B meeting, the ongoing Transpher A study will serve as the pivotal study for ABO-102 and could potentially support a BLA submission depending on the data set.
- In addition, Abeona also aligned with the FDA on the definition of the primary endpoint, neurocognitive assessment using the raw score from the Bayley Scales of Infant and Toddler Development and the Kauffman Assessment Battery for Children, which are already part of the assessment plan in the Transpher A protocol.
- Abeona intends to work closely with the FDA through the regenerative medicine advanced therapy mechanism to assemble the most robust data package possible for the registration of ABO-102.