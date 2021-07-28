Ares Capital Q2 earnings beat consensus, reflect quarterly record originations
Jul. 28, 2021 7:48 AM ETAres Capital (ARCC)ARCCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) posts Q2 results reflecting portfolio growth, record quarterly originations and record net asset value per share, said CEO Kipp deVeer.
- Based on its favorable outlook, ARCC increased its quarterly dividend by 2.5% to $0.41 per share.
- Q2 core EPS of $0.53 beats the average analyst estimate of $0.42 and increased from $0.43 in Q1 and $0.39 in the year-ago quarter.
- Q2 total investment income of $459M exceeds the consensus of $387M; increases from $390M in Q1 and $350M in Q2 2020.
- ARCC stock rises 0.8% in premarket trading.
- Q2 net investment income of $171M rises from $144M in Q1 and $165M in Q2 2020.
- Portfolio investments at fair value were $17.1B at June 30, 2021 vs. $15.4B at March 31.
- Net assets per share of $18.16 at June 30 increased from $17.45 at March 31.
- During Q2, ARCC made $4.8B in new investment commitments, of which $3.9B were funded, including 26 new portfolio companies and 44 existing portfolio companies.
- Exited ~$2.9B of investment commitments during the quarter, including $566M of loans sold to Ivy Hill Asset Management or certain vehicles managed by IHAM.
- From July 1 to July 22, Ares made new investment commitments of ~$470M, of which $430M were funded.
- During that same period, the company exited ~$267M of investment commitments, including $21M of loans sold to IHAM or certain vehicles managed by IHAM.
- As of July 22, Ares Capital had an investment backlog of ~$1.4B and pipeline of ~$110M.
- Conference call at 12:00 PM ET.
- Previously: Ares Capital EPS beats by $0.11, beats on total investment income (July 28)