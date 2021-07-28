Berry Global exceeds goal to reduce 100M kWh of electricity

Jul. 28, 2021 7:54 AM ETBerry Global Group, Inc. (BERY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Berry Global (NYSE:BERY) announced the approval of projects for supporting the company to achieve its new milestone goal to eliminate 100M kWh of electricity from its operations.
  • The company crossed its initial target to eliminate 1M kWh from its operations in 2020 and is leveraging that success to reach its 100M kWh goa.
  • With an original deadline of September 2021, Berry is ahead of schedule in achieving these project approvals by collaborating across 324 energy saving projects for achieving record energy production.
  • The company also saved 5M kWh through improvements that did not require capital investment.
  • Also, through Berry’s Terno d’Isola, Italy, facility, the site saved 45K kWh, equaling a total of 31.9 MT in carbon emissions, or enough energy to fuel 7 cars for one year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.