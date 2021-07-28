Berry Global exceeds goal to reduce 100M kWh of electricity
Jul. 28, 2021 7:54 AM ETBerry Global Group, Inc. (BERY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Berry Global (NYSE:BERY) announced the approval of projects for supporting the company to achieve its new milestone goal to eliminate 100M kWh of electricity from its operations.
- The company crossed its initial target to eliminate 1M kWh from its operations in 2020 and is leveraging that success to reach its 100M kWh goa.
- With an original deadline of September 2021, Berry is ahead of schedule in achieving these project approvals by collaborating across 324 energy saving projects for achieving record energy production.
- The company also saved 5M kWh through improvements that did not require capital investment.
- Also, through Berry’s Terno d’Isola, Italy, facility, the site saved 45K kWh, equaling a total of 31.9 MT in carbon emissions, or enough energy to fuel 7 cars for one year.