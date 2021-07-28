Ryder guides above profit expectations, hints at M&A or new buybacks
Jul. 28, 2021 8:19 AM ETRyder System, Inc. (R)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ryder (NYSE:R) says its strong performance in Q2 was driven by significant improvement in fleet management solutions results due to higher gains on used vehicles sold as well as strong lease and rental performance
- "We're excited to see strong sales activity across all segments, reflecting continued strength in secular growth trends," notes CEO Robert Sanchez.
- Looking ahead, Ryder expects Q3 EPS of $1.95 to $2.05 vs. $1.67 consensus and full-year EPS of $7.20 to $7.50 vs. $5.92 consensus. The company anticipates achieving ROE of 16% to 17% this year while generating strong free cash flow. Improved used vehicle sales and a strong freight environment are both forecast. Ryder's balance sheet is said to give it room for future strategic acquisitions and/or share buybacks.
- Shares of Ryder are up 1.33% premarket to $74.88.
