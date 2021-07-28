GrowGeneration to buy Michigan-based hydroponic garden centers company HGS Hydro
Jul. 28, 2021 8:19 AM ETGrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG)GRWGBy: SA News Team2 Comments
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) to acquire HGS Hydro, the nation's third-largest chain of hydroponic garden centers. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- HGS Hydro is the largest chain of hydroponic garden centers in Michigan and generated ~$50 million in revenue in 2020.
- The transaction will bring the total number of GrowGen hydroponic garden centers in Michigan to 14 and the total number of stores to 65.
- The new GrowGen locations will include Shelby Township, Southfield, Sterling Heights, Hazel Park, Walled Lake, Albion, and Imlay City, Michigan.
- This transaction is likely to close before the end of the fiscal year-end 2021.