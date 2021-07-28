GlaxoSmithKline posts Q2 earnings beat, maintains FY forecast
Jul. 28, 2021
- GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) reported better than expected quarterly results, helped by the performance of its pharmaceuticals and vaccines businesses.
- The company, however, reiterated its guidance range for 2021 for a decline of mid to high-single digit percent Adjusted EPS at CER, excluding any contribution from COVID-19 solutions.
- The London-listed firm saw a near 40% jump in revenue YOY for its vaccines business, which brought in £1.57B, while its pharmaceuticals segment, the biggest in terms of revenue contribution, brought in £4.23B, an increase 3% from the same period last year.
- The company's total revenue in the quarter increased 6% to £8.09B, handsomely beating analysts' estimate by £570M.
- CEO Emma Walmsley called the company's quarterly performance "excellent", and said that she expects the "positive momentum to continue through the second half of the year driving us towards the better end of our earnings guidance range for 2021, and meaningful performance improvement in 2022."
- Key product sales: Trelegy Ellipta: 291M (+50%); Nucala: 292M (+21%); Tivicay: 407M (+9%); Triumeq: 466M (-20%); Benlysta: 214M (+21%); Seretide/Advair: 347M (-18%); Ventolin: 167M (+17%); Augmentin: 91M (-9%); Bexsero: 165M (+53%); Infanrix, Pediarix: 136M (+14%); Avodart: 85M (-37%).
- The company also posted adjusted quarterly profit per share of £0.28, beating analysts' estimate by £0.08.
