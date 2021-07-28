International trade deficit widens more than expected in June
Jul. 28, 2021 8:31 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- June International Trade in Goods and Services (Advance): -$91.2B vs. -$88.7B consensus and -$88.2B prior.
- Exports of goods were $145.5B, $0.5B more than in May.
- Imports of goods were $236.7B, $3.5B more than in May.
- Wholesale inventories for June, adjusted for seasonal variations and trading day differences, were estimated at $715.0B at the end of the month, up 0.8% from May 2021.
- Retail inventories, also adjusted, were estimated at $600.0B at month-end, up 0.3% from May.