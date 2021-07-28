Cameco slips after mixed Q2 results; adds 7M lbs. in long-term sales contracts
Jul. 28, 2021 8:32 AM ETCameco Corporation (CCJ)CCJBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) -1.4% pre-market after reporting a larger than expected Q2 adjusted loss and a 31% Y/Y decline in revenues which nevertheless topped analyst estimates.
- Q2 adjusted loss totaled C$38M, trimming a year-ago loss of C$65M, while revenues slumped 31% to C$359M from C$525M a year earlier.
- Q2 uranium production totaled 1.3M lbs. and sales volume was 6M lbs. at an average realized price of US$33.56/lb.
- Cameco says it added another 7M lbs. of U3O8 in long-term sales contracts during the quarter, bringing the total contracted YTD to 16M lbs.
- In a separate filing, Cameco forecasts FY 2021 uranium production of 6M lbs. at an average realized price of C$42.40/lb., and sees full-year consolidated revenues of C$1.35B-C$1.5B.
- "We are not at the regular tier-one run rate of our business," President CEO Tim Gitzel said. "We are taking the steps we believe are necessary, including investing in digital and automation technologies, to support the restart of our tier-one assets."
- Cameco recently restarted its Cigar Lake uranium mine after a wildfire forced it to evacuate the site.