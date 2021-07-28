Pan-European EV charging company, Allego to list through Spartan Acquisition merger
- Allego, pan-European electric vehicle charging network, announced a business combination with Spartan Acquisition III (NYSE:SPAQU) thereby creating a publicly traded pan-European EV charging company.
- On transaction completion (scheduled for Q4), the combined company will operate under the Allego name and will list on NYSE under the symbol, "ALLG".
- Allego has deployed 26K+ charging ports across 12K public and private locations, spanning 12 European countries.
- The transaction values Allego at a pro forma equity value of ~$3.14B; expected total gross proceeds of $702M (from a combination of a fully committed common stock PIPE offering of $150M at $10/share) will fund its future growth through the deployment of additional public EV charging sites; it also has ~$552M of cash held in trust, assuming no redemptions.
- Fisker (NYSE:FSR) will make a $10M private investment in the PIPE and it is the exclusive electric vehicle automaker in the PIPE and also agreed to terms on a strategic partnership to deliver a range of charging options for its customers in Europe.
- Meridiam, the existing shareholder of Allego, will roll 100% of its equity and, together with management and former advisors, will retain 75% of the combined entity.
- Spartan is sponsored by Spartan Acquisition Sponsor III which is owned by a private investment fund managed by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)