Dosing underway in Zymeworks' Phase 1 study of zanidatamab combo in HER+ breasts cancer
Jul. 28, 2021 8:47 AM ETZymeworks Inc. (ZYME)ZYMEBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) announces the first patient has been dosed with zanidatamab in combination with Tukysa (tucatinib) and capecitabine in a new cohort of a Phase 1 trial for HER2-positive breast cancer patients with locally advanced (unresectable) and/or metastatic disease.
- The FDA last year approved tucatinib in combination with trastuzumab and capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced forms of HER2-positive breast cancer that can’t be removed with surgery, or has spread to other parts of the body, including the brain, and who have received one or more prior treatments.