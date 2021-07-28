Dosing underway in Zymeworks' Phase 1 study of zanidatamab combo in HER+ breasts cancer

Jul. 28, 2021
  • Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) announces the first patient has been dosed with zanidatamab in combination with Tukysa (tucatinib) and capecitabine in a new cohort of a Phase 1 trial for HER2-positive breast cancer patients with locally advanced (unresectable) and/or metastatic disease.
  • The FDA last year approved tucatinib in combination with trastuzumab and capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced forms of HER2-positive breast cancer that can’t be removed with surgery, or has spread to other parts of the body, including the brain, and who have received one or more prior treatments.
