New York Community Bank Q2 earnings beat on net interest margin, loan growth

Bank plaque on an important finance building
Pgiam/E+ via Getty Images

  • New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) shares gain 2.6% in premarket trading after Q2 earnings — reflecting interest margin growth, lower operating expenses, and solid credit quality trends — exceed the consensus estimate,
  • The results mark NYCB's best quarterly operating performance in more than 15 years, President and CEO Thomas Cangemi said in a statement.
  • Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.33 beat the average analyst estimate of $0.30 and increases from $0.21 in Q2 2020.
  • Q2 total revenue of $347M vs. $332M in Q1 and $281M in Q2 2020; beats average consensus of $334.3M.
  • Q2 net interest income of $331M vs. $318M in Q1 and from $266M a year ago; driven by a 36% decline in interest expense and a 2% rise in interest income.
  • Q2 total loan and leases held for investment of $43.6B increases from $42.9B at Dec. 31, 2020.
  • Q2 loans and leases originated for investment of $3.1B rises 21% from the prior quarter; driven by 42% increase in multi-family originations and a 12% rise in specialty finance loans and leases.
  • As of June 30, deferred loans paying interest-only and escrow totaled $1B vs. $2.5B in March 31 of this year.
  • Q2 allowance for credit losses of $202M, compared with $198M at March 31.
  • Q2 total deposits of $34.2B is unchanged on a link-quarter basis but up from $31.8B Y/Y.
  • With respect to its merger with Flagstar, both companies are working on the integration planning process, Cangemi said.
  • They will each hold their virtual Special Meeting of Shareholders on August 4, 2021; the transaction is expected to close in Q4 2021.
