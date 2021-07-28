Recon subsidiary along with G7 IOT to empower the logistics industry
- Future Gas Station Technology Company, subsidiary of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) signs a three-year cooperation agreement with Hui Tong Tian Xia Petrochemical.
- Hui Tong Tian Xia Petrochemical is a leading Chinese company focusing on fleet fuel management, to establish an electronic integrated service platform for enterprise fuel consumption management.
- Huitong Dalian is a wholly owned subsidiary of Beijing Hui Tong Tian Xia IOT Technology.
- Mr. Song Yang added, "Partnership with G7 IOT marks the expansion of FGS' service scope from car owner consumption market to the logistics industry. G7 IOT deeply links more than 1.8 million heavy-duty trucks across China. We aim to work together to expand this platform solution to more provinces and cities in China. At the same time, we will further expand our customer base and extend our fuel management solutions to more logistics and platform companies."