LivaNova appoints new CFO; Q2 revenue exceeds expectations
Jul. 28, 2021 9:10 AM ETLivaNova PLC (LIVN)LIVNBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) has appointed Alex Shvartsburg to the position of chief financial officer effective August 01.
- Shvartsburg, who served as the interim CFO since October 31, adds 25 years of relevant industry experience to the role, the company said, announcing its Q2 2021 results today.
- In the second quarter, the revenue from continuing operations has jumped 45.2% YoY to $264.5M on a reported basis, while revenue adjusted for the Heart Valves business, which was divested in June, stood at $249.8M, recording 51.6% YoY growth.
- Neuromodulation sales more than doubled to $117.6M indicating 102.4% YoY growth while cardiovascular sales gained 12.6% YoY to $145.9M.
- The second quarter diluted EPS for 2021 reached $0.52 on an adjusted basis. For Q2, the consensus revenue and EPS estimates stood at $244.1M and $0.33, respectively.
- The company expects its worldwide net sales from continuing operation to grow 5 – 10% on a constant-currency basis in 2021. The adjusted diluted EPS for the year from continuing operations is projected at $1.60 to $1.90.
- For 2021, the consensus estimates for LivaNova indicate ~5.2% YoY revenue growth and $1.64 earnings per share.