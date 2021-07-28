Asensus Surgical shares surge on FDA 510K clearance for articulating instruments
Jul. 28, 2021 9:12 AM ETAsensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC)ASXCBy: SA News Team
- Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) shares surge more than 25% premarket after the company received FDA 510k clearance for 5 mm diameter articulating instruments, adding to the Senhance Surgical System technology platform.
- Articulating instruments offer better access to difficult-to-reach areas of the anatomy by providing two additional degrees of freedom.
- The Senhance Surgical System is a digital laparoscopic platform that leverages augmented intelligence to provide unmatched performance and patient outcomes through machine learning.
- Articulating instruments are the latest addition to the Senhance Surgical System in the United States, further enhancing surgical performance with robotic precision.