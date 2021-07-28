Asensus Surgical shares surge on FDA 510K clearance for articulating instruments

  • Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) shares surge more than 25% premarket after the company received FDA 510k clearance for 5 mm diameter articulating instruments, adding to the Senhance Surgical System technology platform.
  • Articulating instruments offer better access to difficult-to-reach areas of the anatomy by providing two additional degrees of freedom.
  • The Senhance Surgical System is a digital laparoscopic platform that leverages augmented intelligence to provide unmatched performance and patient outcomes through machine learning.
  • Articulating instruments are the latest addition to the Senhance Surgical System in the United States, further enhancing surgical performance with robotic precision.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.