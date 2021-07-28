Twitter acquiring Brief to build out news subscriptions

  • Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is pushing further into news subscription services with an "acqui-hire" of the news app Brief.
  • Financial terms weren't disclosed.
  • Brief will phase out its app for subscribers on Saturday, and the team will fold into Twitter's Experience unit. That includes Brief co-founders Nick Hobbs (formerly a product manager at Google) and Andrea Huey (previously an engineer at Microsoft and Google).
  • For Twitter, that follows on a purchase of news reader service Scroll. And it's acquired seven companies this year, four of them in January.
