Twitter acquiring Brief to build out news subscriptions
Jul. 28, 2021 9:14 AM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)TWTRBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is pushing further into news subscription services with an "acqui-hire" of the news app Brief.
- Financial terms weren't disclosed.
- Brief will phase out its app for subscribers on Saturday, and the team will fold into Twitter's Experience unit. That includes Brief co-founders Nick Hobbs (formerly a product manager at Google) and Andrea Huey (previously an engineer at Microsoft and Google).
- For Twitter, that follows on a purchase of news reader service Scroll. And it's acquired seven companies this year, four of them in January.
- The stock is up 0.2% premarket.