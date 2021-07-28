Starbucks defended by Wall Street analysts after record quarter
Jul. 28, 2021 9:15 AM ETStarbucks Corporation (SBUX)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is lower in early trading, but is not falling out of favor on Wall Street with the post-pandemic outlook still viewed as bright.
- Firms boosting their price targets today on Starbucks include Jefferies (to $145 from $135), BMO Capital Markets (to $140 from $132) and Cowen (to $135 from $126). No major firms have lowered their ratings on Starbucks.
- Cowen analyst Andrew Charles is the most vocal that investors should buy the dip in SBUX. "We fervently argue the better than expected 3Q U.S. comps (+0.86 correlation with pre-COVID-19 FY1 P/E multiple) and EPS beat and raise should offset softer than expected int'l comps, especially as SBUX int'l is a store opening story. While 2021's better than expected EPS was cautioned to potentially not translate to previously guided 20%+ in 2022, we raise 2022-24E EPS 5%," he updates.
- Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass is sounding more cautious in keeping Starbucks slotted at Equal-weight: "Strong margins across segments drove a solid EPS beat, while sales recovery kept pace with high expectations, but didn’t exceed, and in the case of China, was softer on Covid restrictions. Extrapolating current margins into 22 may be risky as inflation creeps in and SBUX continues to reinvest."
- SBUX is down 2.79% premarket to $126.03 after the Q2 earnings report.