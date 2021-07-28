Alpha Partners Technology Merger prices $250M SPAC IPO on Nasdaq

Jul. 28, 2021 9:15 AM ETBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Alpha Partners Technology Merger (APTMU) prices its initial public offering of 25M investment units at $10 per unit that are ready to start trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "APTMU", beginning today.
  • Underwriters have been granted an overallotment option to acquire 3.75M units at the listing price.
  • Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and 0.33 redeemable warrant, exercisable as a whole to purchase second share at $11.50 per share.
  • Shares and warrants will be separately under the symbols "APTM" and "APTMW," respectively.
  • The company is incorporated as a special purpose acquisition company which intends to acquire a technology business that addresses large and acute market needs or pain-points via the application of software or technology-enabled business models. The focus is on the businesses which are powered by long-term secular trends.
  • The offering is expected to close on July 30, 2021.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.