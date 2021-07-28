Alpha Partners Technology Merger prices $250M SPAC IPO on Nasdaq
Jul. 28, 2021 9:15 AM ETBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Alpha Partners Technology Merger (APTMU) prices its initial public offering of 25M investment units at $10 per unit that are ready to start trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "APTMU", beginning today.
- Underwriters have been granted an overallotment option to acquire 3.75M units at the listing price.
- Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and 0.33 redeemable warrant, exercisable as a whole to purchase second share at $11.50 per share.
- Shares and warrants will be separately under the symbols "APTM" and "APTMW," respectively.
- The company is incorporated as a special purpose acquisition company which intends to acquire a technology business that addresses large and acute market needs or pain-points via the application of software or technology-enabled business models. The focus is on the businesses which are powered by long-term secular trends.
- The offering is expected to close on July 30, 2021.
