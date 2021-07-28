Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust raises $580M in IPO
Jul. 28, 2021 9:19 AM ET333 Building Corp. (TBLD-OLD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Thornburg Investment Management, global investment firm that oversees $49B in assets, closed the IPO of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (OTC:TBLD).
- The trust raised $580M through selling 29M shares at $20/share, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares.
- If underwriters option exercised, Trust will have raised ~$667M.
- Shares of the closed-end fund will begin trading today on the NASDAQ under the symbol "TBLD".
- Offer expected to close on July 30.
- The Trust seeks to provide high current income and additional total return by investing in a broad range of income-producing securities.