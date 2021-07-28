Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust raises $580M in IPO

  • Thornburg Investment Management, global investment firm that oversees $49B in assets, closed the IPO of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (OTC:TBLD).
  • The trust raised $580M through selling 29M shares at $20/share, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares.
  • If underwriters option exercised, Trust will have raised ~$667M.
  • Shares of the closed-end fund will begin trading today on the NASDAQ under the symbol "TBLD".
  • Offer expected to close on July 30.
  • The Trust seeks to provide high current income and additional total return by investing in a broad range of income-producing securities.
