Mersana initiates early-stage platinum combination cohort for ovarian cancer study

  • Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) announces the initiation of patient dosing in UPGRADE, a Phase 1 combination dose escalation umbrella study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of upifitamab rilsodotin (UpRi, previously XMT-1536) in combination with other ovarian cancer therapies.
  • The initial arm of the umbrella study is evaluating carboplatin in combination with UpRi followed by continuation of UpRi monotherapy in patients with platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer.
  • Upon completion of the dose-escalation portion of the study, the company plans to initiate the expansion portion to assess both tolerability and efficacy and inform the further development of UpRi in a broader and earlier-line patient population.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.