Mersana initiates early-stage platinum combination cohort for ovarian cancer study
Jul. 28, 2021 9:22 AM ETMersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN)By: SA News Team
- Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) announces the initiation of patient dosing in UPGRADE, a Phase 1 combination dose escalation umbrella study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of upifitamab rilsodotin (UpRi, previously XMT-1536) in combination with other ovarian cancer therapies.
- The initial arm of the umbrella study is evaluating carboplatin in combination with UpRi followed by continuation of UpRi monotherapy in patients with platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer.
- Upon completion of the dose-escalation portion of the study, the company plans to initiate the expansion portion to assess both tolerability and efficacy and inform the further development of UpRi in a broader and earlier-line patient population.