Hess rises after Q2 earnings topper, plans to add third Bakken rig

  • Hess (NYSE:HES) +1.9% pre-market after beating Q2 earnings estimates and raising its expected production to the top of its previous guidance range.
  • Hess' Q2 GAAP net loss was $73M, including a $147M after-tax charge for estimated future abandonment costs relating to a previously disposed asset, compared with a $320M net loss in the year-ago quarter.
  • The company says it plans to add a rig in North Dakota's Bakken shale in September after completing nine wells and bringing nine new wells online during Q2.
  • Q2 average realized prices for crude, excluding hedging, rose 22% Q/Q to $64.27/bbl.
  • Q2 total production excluding Libya fell to 307K boe/day, including Bakken net production of 159K boe/day, from 315K boe/day in Q1.
  • The company forecasts full-year net production of 295K boe/day, the upper end of its previous guidance range of 290K-295K boe/day.
  • Hess also says its FY 2021 E&P capital and exploratory capex guidance of $1.9B remains unchanged, including the planned increase in Bakken rig count.
  • Hess partner Exxon said today more oil was discovered at the Stabroek Block off the coast of Guyana.
