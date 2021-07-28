DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition prices $200M IPO
Jul. 28, 2021 9:26 AM ETBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition (DALS) has priced its initial public offering of 20,000,000 Class A common shares at $10.00/share.
- Closing date is expected to be July 30, 2021.
- The Class A common stock are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq on July 28, 2021 under the ticker symbol "DALS".
- DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) led by Steven Kafka, who will serve as chief executive officer and director. It is sponsored by affiliates of Deerfield Management Company, ARCH Venture Partners and Section 32.