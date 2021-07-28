Driven Brands jumps after record revenue, able to pass on rising costs

  • Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN +6.7%) posted record revenue of $374.8M, beats by $51.9M, and a positive profit for the first time since the company's initial quarter ending March 2019.
  • Same-store sales grew 19.1% compared to the comparable quarter two years ago. "Our strong two-year trend indicates continued momentum in the fundamentals of our business," said CEO John Fitzpatrick.
  • Driven Brands was able to secure inventory "several quarters in advance to [their] historical timeline," while smaller competitors had trouble due to global supply chain issues.
  • The company was also able to increase costs without impacting volume and customers are at an all time high since consumers are driving more as the pandemic ends.
  • Driven Brands added 70 new stores this quarter and intends to add more and implement mergers and acquisitions to increase their market share.
  • The company raised their guidance for FY 2021 following the strong results. Annual revenue is now predicted to be $1.4B from prior guidance and consensus of $1.3B. EPS is now expected to be $0.83 from prior guidance of $0.65 and consensus of $0.66.
  • Read about other stocks that could see major gains or losses this earnings season here.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.