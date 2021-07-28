Driven Brands jumps after record revenue, able to pass on rising costs
Jul. 28, 2021 9:35 AM ETDriven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN)DRVNBy: SA News Team
- Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN +6.7%) posted record revenue of $374.8M, beats by $51.9M, and a positive profit for the first time since the company's initial quarter ending March 2019.
- Same-store sales grew 19.1% compared to the comparable quarter two years ago. "Our strong two-year trend indicates continued momentum in the fundamentals of our business," said CEO John Fitzpatrick.
- Driven Brands was able to secure inventory "several quarters in advance to [their] historical timeline," while smaller competitors had trouble due to global supply chain issues.
- The company was also able to increase costs without impacting volume and customers are at an all time high since consumers are driving more as the pandemic ends.
- Driven Brands added 70 new stores this quarter and intends to add more and implement mergers and acquisitions to increase their market share.
- The company raised their guidance for FY 2021 following the strong results. Annual revenue is now predicted to be $1.4B from prior guidance and consensus of $1.3B. EPS is now expected to be $0.83 from prior guidance of $0.65 and consensus of $0.66.
- Read about other stocks that could see major gains or losses this earnings season here.