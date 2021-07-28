IM Cannabis to acquire Israeli retailer, distributor in C$4.6M deal
Jul. 28, 2021 9:29 AM ETIM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC)IMCCBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) is acquiring R.A. Yarok Pharm, Rosen High Way, and High Way Shinua for a total of about C$4.6M.
- IM Cannabis' Israeli subsidiary IMC Holdings executed share purchase agreements to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of medical cannabis pharmacy Pharm Yarok, distribution center Rosen High Way and HW Shinua, an applicant for a medical cannabis transportation license.
- The collective current annual revenue run rate of the three is about C$8M with an expected positive EBITDA of about C$1M.
- "We expect that the continuation of our vertical integration strategy will increase our purchasing power with suppliers, create potential synergies with our established call centre and online operations and provide for additional margin on direct sales and up-sells across a growing range of products," said IM Cannabis CEO Oren Shuster.
- Source: Press Release