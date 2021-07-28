IM Cannabis to acquire Israeli retailer, distributor in C$4.6M deal

Jul. 28, 2021 9:29 AM ETIM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC)IMCCBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) is acquiring R.A. Yarok Pharm, Rosen High Way, and High Way Shinua for a total of about C$4.6M.
  • IM Cannabis' Israeli subsidiary IMC Holdings executed share purchase agreements to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of medical cannabis pharmacy Pharm Yarok, distribution center Rosen High Way and HW Shinua, an applicant for a medical cannabis transportation license.
  • The collective current annual revenue run rate of the three is about C$8M with an expected positive EBITDA of about C$1M.
  • "We expect that the continuation of our vertical integration strategy will increase our purchasing power with suppliers, create potential synergies with our established call centre and online operations and provide for additional margin on direct sales and up-sells across a growing range of products," said IM Cannabis CEO Oren Shuster.
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.