Fastly puts Signal Sciences edge protection into beta in key milestone

Jul. 28, 2021 9:34 AM ETFastly, Inc. (FSLY)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments

Abstract Futuristic Exploding Pixel Neon Blue Glowing Pattern Connection Communication 5G Energy Network Computer Smart City Internet Technology Background Light Beams Zoom Effect Fractal Art
Anna Bliokh/E+ via Getty Images

  • Fastly (FSLY +1.1%) has made the Signal Sciences agent available in beta on its edge cloud platform.
  • That's a "critical milestone" toward protecting apps and APIs in every environment, Fastly says: cloud, on-premise, hybrid, and now at the network edge.
  • Developers will be able to detect and block suspicious traffic sooner by writing and pushing out rules in real time.
  • "Both DDoS (distributed denial-of-service attacks) and Web application attacks are on the rise, and mitigation at the edge is more important than ever before," says IDC's Christopher Rodriguez. "With real-time signals security teams can accurately detect suspicious traffic and quickly create rules to protect against potential attacks."
  • The edge-based framework should be in production by the end of the year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.