Fastly puts Signal Sciences edge protection into beta in key milestone
Jul. 28, 2021 9:34 AM ETFastly, Inc. (FSLY)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Fastly (FSLY +1.1%) has made the Signal Sciences agent available in beta on its edge cloud platform.
- That's a "critical milestone" toward protecting apps and APIs in every environment, Fastly says: cloud, on-premise, hybrid, and now at the network edge.
- Developers will be able to detect and block suspicious traffic sooner by writing and pushing out rules in real time.
- "Both DDoS (distributed denial-of-service attacks) and Web application attacks are on the rise, and mitigation at the edge is more important than ever before," says IDC's Christopher Rodriguez. "With real-time signals security teams can accurately detect suspicious traffic and quickly create rules to protect against potential attacks."
- The edge-based framework should be in production by the end of the year.