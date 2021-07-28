U.S. Well Services wins electric fracturing work for Pioneer Natural

Jul. 28, 2021

Drilling Fracking Rig at Night
grandriver/E+ via Getty Images

  • U.S. Well Services (USWS +10.4%) surges at the open following news it will be deploying an all-electric Clean Fleet to work for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD +0.5%) to support Midland Basin completion operations in Q4.
  • "We believe our Clean Fleet technology will enable Pioneer to reduce completion costs while also lowering the emissions intensity of its operations," U.S. Well President and CEO Joel Broussard says.
  • U.S. Well said earlier that it expects to have fully exited the diesel frac market by year-end 2021, becoming an all-electric hydraulic fracturing services provider.
