Steve Madden down, company still not at pre-covid sales

  • Steve Madden, Ltd (SHOO -2.2%) posted revenues of $397.9M, beats by $25.7M, and adjusted EPS of $0.48, beats by $0.16, this quarter.
  • "Our second quarter results significantly exceeded our expectations, with earnings slightly ahead of pre-COVID-19 second quarter 2019," commented CEO Edward Rosenfeld. Sales are are still down ~$52M from the comparable quarter 2 years ago.
  • Revenue from Steve Madden's retail segment, driven by its e-commerce business, increased 63% compared to the pre-COVID quarter.
  • Following the quarter, the company offered guidance for the year of 43% to 47% annual revenue growth compared to prior consensus of 37%, and adjusted EPS in the range of $2.00 and $2.10 compared to prior consensus of $1.71.
  • Read about other stocks that could see major gains or losses this earnings season here.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.