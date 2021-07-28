Steve Madden down, company still not at pre-covid sales
Jul. 28, 2021 9:55 AM ETSteven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO)By: SA News Team
- Steve Madden, Ltd (SHOO -2.2%) posted revenues of $397.9M, beats by $25.7M, and adjusted EPS of $0.48, beats by $0.16, this quarter.
- "Our second quarter results significantly exceeded our expectations, with earnings slightly ahead of pre-COVID-19 second quarter 2019," commented CEO Edward Rosenfeld. Sales are are still down ~$52M from the comparable quarter 2 years ago.
- Revenue from Steve Madden's retail segment, driven by its e-commerce business, increased 63% compared to the pre-COVID quarter.
- Following the quarter, the company offered guidance for the year of 43% to 47% annual revenue growth compared to prior consensus of 37%, and adjusted EPS in the range of $2.00 and $2.10 compared to prior consensus of $1.71.
