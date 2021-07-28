RLJ Lodging Trust acquires Hampton Inn & Suites Atlanta Midtown for $58M
Jul. 28, 2021 9:52 AM ETRLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)RLJBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ +0.1%) announced that it is under contract to acquire the fee simple interest in the newly-built, 186-room Hampton Inn & Suites Atlanta Midtown for a purchase price of $58M in cash.
- On stabilization, the company expects the hotel to generate an estimated 8.0% to 8.5% NOI yield.
- "Midtown Atlanta is a top submarket, and this property is located within the heart of demand, surrounded by significant new development activity. The addition of this hotel complements our existing portfolio, and we are confident that it will be accretive to our RevPAR, margin and overall growth profile as the property ramps up," president & CEO Leslie D. Hale commented.
- Transaction is expected to close during Q3.
- With this acquisition, the company will own five hotels in the Atlanta market.