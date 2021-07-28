Pactiv Evergreen to permanently cease coated groundwood paper production
- Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE), a manufacturer and distributor of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, has decided to exit its coated groundwood paper business after years of market decline.
- By October 31, 2021, the company's Pine Bluff mill in Arkansas will permanently cease production of coated groundwood paper. Pactiv Evergreen will work directly with its coated groundwood customers to meet their product needs and support their transition to new suppliers until production ends in Q4.
- The mill will continue to be an essential facility in the Pactiv Evergreen operations network and a major employer in Jefferson County. It will receive continued investment from the company.
- Mike King, CEO, commented, "With the decline in the coated groundwood market, our decision to exit this business enables us to re-invest resources into our strategic core competency of liquid packaging board as well as other more profitable segments across the enterprise. Pactiv Evergreen will continue to employ more than 650 employees at the Pine Bluff mill, where liquid packaging board and extrusion manufacturing will remain."