Compugen posts Q2 results, provides cash position update

  • Compugen shares rise (CGEN +6.3%) after the company posted second quarter results and talked up its cash position.
  • The company highlighted that it had no debt and said that, as of June 30, 2021, cash, cash related accounts, short-term and long-term bank deposits totaled ~$111M, vs ~$124M on December 31, 2020.
  • R&D expenses for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, were $6.8M compared with $4.4M for the comparable period in 2020.
  • General and administrative expenses were $2.7M compared with $2.1M for the same period last year.
  • Net loss for the quarter widened to $9.5M, or $0.11/share, compared with a net loss of $6.2M, or $0.08/share, in the same period last year.
  • Previously (July 28): Compugen EPS beats by $0.01.
