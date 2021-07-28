Compugen posts Q2 results, provides cash position update
- Compugen shares rise (CGEN +6.3%) after the company posted second quarter results and talked up its cash position.
- The company highlighted that it had no debt and said that, as of June 30, 2021, cash, cash related accounts, short-term and long-term bank deposits totaled ~$111M, vs ~$124M on December 31, 2020.
- R&D expenses for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, were $6.8M compared with $4.4M for the comparable period in 2020.
- General and administrative expenses were $2.7M compared with $2.1M for the same period last year.
- Net loss for the quarter widened to $9.5M, or $0.11/share, compared with a net loss of $6.2M, or $0.08/share, in the same period last year.
