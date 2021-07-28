Check out the ETFs that can be affected by today’s FOMC announcement
Jul. 28, 2021 12:24 PM ETInvesco DB USD Bullish ETF (UUP), TBT, TLT, TIPTBF, UUP, TBT, TLT, TIP, UDNBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Whether Wednesday's eagerly awaited Federal Open Market Committee statement comes in hawkish or dovish, there are different exchange traded funds that can capitalize on virtually any scenario possible.
- Here's a look at some ETFs that concentrate on rising or falling U.S. inflation, interest rates or a stronger or weaker dollar:
Inflation ETFs
- Inflation concerns continue to be at the forefront of investors' minds. Economist Mohamed El-Erian recently stated it was "almost a certainty" that inflation will run higher than the Federal Reserve currently expects.
- One ETF worth analyzing is the iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).
- TIP looks to track the investment results of Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities TIPS Index Series-L, which is comprised of inflation-protected U.S. Treasury bonds.
- The ETF is +1.97% YTD and carries a 0.19% expense ratio.
Treasury-Yield ETFs
- Many traders will keep an eye on the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield as they watch to see if the Fed keeps monetary policy unchanged or hints toward tightening.
- Investors who foresee lower rates should look at the ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) and ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBT).
- TBF and TBT take short positions and uses derivatives such as swap agreements and futures contracts to invest in U.S. Treasury securities.
- TBF is +2.66% YTD and has an expense ratio of 0.94%, while TBT has a 0.92% ratio and is +5.54% YTD.
- Meanwhile, investors who expect 10-year yields to fall should check out the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).
- TLT invests in U.S. dollar-denominated fixed rate U.S. treasury securities and usually rises when Treasury prices go up and yields fall. TLT has a low 0.15% expense ratio, but 2021's rising rates mean that it's -5.13% YTD.
Currency ETFs
- Exchange rates often react strongly to Fed announcements, so ETFs that are either dollar bullish or dollar bearish could soon be in play.
- Check out the following: Invesco DB USD Bullish ETF (NYSEARCA:UUP) and Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN).
- Both UUP and UDN track the U.S. dollar against a basket of currencies that essentially make up the US Dollar Index.
- UUP is +2.56% YTD and UDN is -3.35% YTD.
The Bottom Line
- Expect the ETFs above to move based on whatever the FOMC says later Wednesday.
- While few observers expect the committee to adjust the Federal Reserve's key federal funds rate, markets will be looking for forward guidance from the central bank on where U.S. interest rates and inflation are heading.
- The market community has been keen on observing that some FOMC officials are sounding more hawkish, but Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's comments will likely carry most of the weight.