Alphabet shares rise 4% as analysts boost targets after 'smash-fest' Q2
Jul. 28, 2021 10:12 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOGL), GOOGGOOGLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Alphabet's class A shares (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are 3.9% higher this morning after posting a stellar quarter drawing praise from all circles, including a raft of price target hikes from analysts.
- Google's voteless class C shares (GOOG +1.5%) are also higher, but not as much - a discrepancy likely tied to the company's new decision to amend its buyback program, from buying only those GOOG shares to also considering buying GOOGL. (Despite having a vote, GOOGL has lately traded at a discount to GOOG since the company's spring buyback only allowed for buying the GOOG C shares.)
- The company set a number of records, getting a lift from a strong digital advertising market to goose revenues 62% higher (well above expectations) and triple its operating income to $19.4B. Core Google search revenues rose 68% to $35.85B.
- On the company's earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat issued some cautions that the rest of the year may not see the same tailwinds that the company experienced in Q2.
- Cloud trends are "making us more optimistic on future margins," BofA says of the results. Google cloud lost billions in 2020, "which helps explain several years of gross and operating margin pressure," but it's showing significant leverage now, it says; Cloud could break even in Q2 next year, and generate $3.5B in profit in 2023.
- BofA thinks the caution on second-half headwinds seemed mild, and it's raising its expectations for 2022 EPS by 20%.
- The quarter was an "advertising smash-fest," says Barclays' Ross Sandler, praising Alphabet's "staggering" growth in digital ad revenue. The company's gains this year are priced into a bullish view (GOOGL is up 50% in 2021), but Barclays likes the risk/reward in the longer term. Sandler has raised his target to $3,200 from $3,000.
- J.P. Morgan raised its target to $3,250 from $2,875, implying 19% further upside. Key elements of the bull thesis are continuing to play out, it says, and YouTube was a particular standout with success in capturing a highly engaged audience. It's expecting more variable costs in the second half will cut into margins even though Alphabet will benefit from some cost efficiencies gained in the pandemic.
- Earnings call transcript